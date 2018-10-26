RCMP continue to investigate suspicious death on Waycobah First Nation

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they are still investigating the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman on Waycobah First Nation in Cape Breton.

The death was reported to police just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 at a home on Highway 105.

According to RCMP, the victim was found non-responsive. Two infants were also in the home at the time but were not harmed. They are currently being cared for by family.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim. Meanwhile, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service is investigating the circumstances of the death and will be releasing information once that report is complete.

“Police do not believe this to have been a random act. RCMP investigators continue to appeal to the public for information about this incident,” RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waycobah RCMP at 902-756-3371 or Crime Stoppers.