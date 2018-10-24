Police investigating suspicious death of 22-year-old woman in Cape Breton

Police are currently on the scene of a suspicious death in Waycobah, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to a home on Highway 105 in Waycobah First Nation just before 11 a.m.

According to a police news release, the victim is a 22-year-old woman from Waycobah.

Police say the investigation remains in its early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Waycobah RCMP or Crime Stoppers.