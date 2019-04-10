Inquiry report on missing, murdered Indigenous women to be released in June

A much-anticipated report on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is set to be released to the public in June.

The four-person commission asked to examine the causes of violence against Indigenous women and girls announced today it will hold a closing ceremony in Gatineau, Que. on June 3.

It says the commissioners have completed their report but the federal government has agreed to delay its release to ensure “the highest quality of translation.”

The final report is to include stories from more than 1,400 family members and survivors of violence, as well as experts and officials who delivered testimony at 24 hearings and statement-gathering events in 2017 and 2018.

The commission says more than 800 people also shared stories through art.

The inquiry has been scrutinized throughout its work due to the rate of staff turnover and the 2017 resignation of a Metis commissioner from Saskatchewan.