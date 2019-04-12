This is why one man hopes to set a world record for longest BMX ride by cycling across Canada

A young B.C. man is celebrating his recovery from addiction and the new start in his life as an active member of society by riding his prized single-speed BMX bike across Canada from Halifax, N.S., to Victoria, BC.

Mathew Fee is a recovered addict who aims to set a world record for the longest BMX ride by cycling across Canada. He will ride across the country on a single-speed BMX bike, covering approximately 6,200 kilometres in 143 days — quite literally from sea to sea.

Fee was lost early on his journey in life due to various unfortunate circumstances and found himself abused and seeking solace in drugs and hard living. Having reached an impasse, he enrolled in a residential treatment program in Surrey, B.C., and in celebration of his recovery, he wants to realize his life dream to ride across Canada on a BMX bike.

In doing so, Fee wants to give hope and encourage current and future recovering drug users to follow his path and restart a new life, drug-free, and build a future.

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, Fee sits down with Niki Reitmayer to discuss his road to recovery and record-breaking bike ride.

