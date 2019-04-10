Winnipeg police surround hotel, arrest four in firearms bust

Three men and one woman are behind bars at the Remand Centre facing dozens of charges each after Winnipeg police made a bust at a Super 8 hotel suite on Niakwa Road East.

Police said they got a call to check on the well-being of the occupants of a hotel room Monday night, when they heard what sounded like a gun being manipulated.

READ MORE: Charges laid in weekend gun call at Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel

Police arrested one man who was leaving the room, and the Tactical Support Team was called in, along with a K9 unit.

A woman and another man were taken into custody when police ordered the occupants out of the suite, and a third man was arrested later when he tried to check out of the hotel.

Police seized a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun, a pellet gun with airsoft bullets, and a large number of stolen documents, including multiple IDs, a passport, and a credit card.

A stolen Ford Mustang was also found outside the hotel.

READ MORE: Winnipeg driver busted for identity fraud during holiday checkstop in Steinbach

James Paul Joseph McGillivray, 24; Christian John Joseph Demeo-Lafreniere, 19; Mark David Hurdon, 28; and Natassja Elizabeth Knox, 28, are facing more than 100 charges between them, including multiple counts of unauthorized firearm possession, possession of property obtained by crime, identity theft, illegal possession of identity documents, and more.

WATCH: City experiencing ‘significant’ increase in gun violence, say Winnipeg police