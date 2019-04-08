Charges laid in weekend gun call at Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing multiple weapons charges in connection with a gun incident mid-day Saturday at a downtown hotel.
Police said they received a report of shots fired at the Windsor Hotel on Garry Street at around 2:45 p.m.
The tactical unit responded and cleared the area.
They also evacuated the building.
Police said a loaded 12-gauge shotgun was found inside one of the rooms.
Ted John Burzynski, 55, from Winnipeg was arrested. He faces several charges, including:
Officers completed their investigation at around 7 p.m. Saturday evening.
