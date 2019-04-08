Charges laid in weekend gun call at Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing multiple weapons charges in connection with a gun incident mid-day Saturday at a downtown hotel.

Police said they received a report of shots fired at the Windsor Hotel on Garry Street at around 2:45 p.m.

Officers were called to the Windsor Hotel regarding a firearm discharged inside the location. No injuries were reported, 3 males were taken into custody. A 12 gauge shotgun was located within one of the rooms. Ted BURZYNSKI has been arrested and charged. https://t.co/Mpq8XpqR7j https://t.co/1IL3uz14Sv — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 8, 2019

The tactical unit responded and cleared the area.

They also evacuated the building.

Police said a loaded 12-gauge shotgun was found inside one of the rooms.

Ted John Burzynski, 55, from Winnipeg was arrested. He faces several charges, including:

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Discharge a Firearm Into or At a Place in a Reckless Manner

Officers completed their investigation at around 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

