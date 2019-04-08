Crime
April 8, 2019 11:52 am

Charges laid in weekend gun call at Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg Police on scene outside of the Windsor Hotel

Michael Draven / Global News
A Winnipeg man is in custody facing multiple weapons charges in connection with a gun incident mid-day Saturday at a downtown hotel.

Police said they received a report of shots fired at the Windsor Hotel on Garry Street at around 2:45 p.m.

The tactical unit responded and cleared the area.

They also evacuated the building.

Police said a loaded 12-gauge shotgun was found inside one of the rooms.

Ted John Burzynski, 55, from Winnipeg was arrested. He faces several charges, including:

  • Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Discharge a Firearm Into or At a Place in a Reckless Manner

Officers completed their investigation at around 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

