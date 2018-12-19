Crime
Winnipeg driver busted for identity fraud during holiday checkstop in Steinbach

Manitoba RCMP are into the third week of their Holiday Checkstop Program.

The second week of the RCMP’s Holiday Checkstop Program resulted in a number of charges, including the notable arrest of a driver in Steinbach.

A 38-year-old Winnipegger was arrested after an afternoon checkstop by Steinbach RCMP on Sunday.

Police said they pulled over a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and further investigation turned up counterfeit currency, break-in tools and drug paraphernalia.

Cory Couture was charged with identity fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of counterfeit currency and possession of break-in instruments.

RCMP seized the vehicle.

During week two of the checkstop program, RCMP also conducted checkstops with over 3,500 Manitoba drivers.

A total of 18 people were charged with impaired (alcohol) driving. Five people were charged with refusing to submit to a breath test, 17 were charged with improperly storing alcohol or cannabis in their vehicles, and eight drivers received alcohol-related suspensions.

The highest blood alcohol reading reported during the second week of checkstops was .300 – nearly four times the legal limit.

RCMP checkstops will continue throughout the month of December.

