Winnipeg driver busted for identity fraud during holiday checkstop in Steinbach
The second week of the RCMP’s Holiday Checkstop Program resulted in a number of charges, including the notable arrest of a driver in Steinbach.
A 38-year-old Winnipegger was arrested after an afternoon checkstop by Steinbach RCMP on Sunday.
Police said they pulled over a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and further investigation turned up counterfeit currency, break-in tools and drug paraphernalia.
Cory Couture was charged with identity fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of counterfeit currency and possession of break-in instruments.
RCMP seized the vehicle.
READ MORE: 50 tickets issued in second week of Winnipeg police Checkstop program
During week two of the checkstop program, RCMP also conducted checkstops with over 3,500 Manitoba drivers.
A total of 18 people were charged with impaired (alcohol) driving. Five people were charged with refusing to submit to a breath test, 17 were charged with improperly storing alcohol or cannabis in their vehicles, and eight drivers received alcohol-related suspensions.
The highest blood alcohol reading reported during the second week of checkstops was .300 – nearly four times the legal limit.
RCMP checkstops will continue throughout the month of December.
WATCH: Holiday checkstops show impaired driving still an issue in Manitoba: RCMP
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.