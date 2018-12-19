Winnipeg driver busted for identity fraud during holiday checkstop in Steinbach

The second week of the RCMP’s Holiday Checkstop Program resulted in a number of charges, including the notable arrest of a driver in Steinbach.

A 38-year-old Winnipegger was arrested after an afternoon checkstop by Steinbach RCMP on Sunday.

Police said they pulled over a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and further investigation turned up counterfeit currency, break-in tools and drug paraphernalia.

Cory Couture was charged with identity fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of counterfeit currency and possession of break-in instruments.

RCMP seized the vehicle.

During week two of the checkstop program, RCMP also conducted checkstops with over 3,500 Manitoba drivers.

A total of 18 people were charged with impaired (alcohol) driving. Five people were charged with refusing to submit to a breath test, 17 were charged with improperly storing alcohol or cannabis in their vehicles, and eight drivers received alcohol-related suspensions.

The highest blood alcohol reading reported during the second week of checkstops was .300 – nearly four times the legal limit.

RCMP checkstops will continue throughout the month of December.

