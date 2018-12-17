50 tickets issued in second week of Winnipeg police Checkstop program

The 2018 Festive Checkstop Program, now in its second week, continues to catch scofflaws, say Winnipeg police.

Police said Monday that week two of the campaign resulted in 50 tickets issued, as well as five non-driving criminal arrests, 14 impaired driving-related charges, and one driver who tested positive for cannabis.

A total of 69 roadside breath tests were administered over the week, resulting in one person failing and 12 receiving warnings.

The Festive Checkstop Program runs over the entire month of December, including New Year’s Eve. Drivers can expect to see more police on the streets.

