Checkstop program nets multiple driving offences in first week

In the first week of their Festive Checkstop Program, Winnipeg police issued 89 tickets, laid five impaired driving-related charges, and made two non-driving criminal arrests.

The program will run every day throughout December including New Year’s Eve, and means drivers will see an increased police presence on the city’s streets this month.

Police increased the number of officers trained to detect and arrest drug-impaired drivers for the program.

Between Dec. 1 and Friday, police say they stopped 1,602 cars and administered 88 roadside breath tests. Six drivers were warned as a result of these tests.

One driver also tested positive for cannabis via the new oral fluid device test.

