Lethbridge rally held to support GSAs, oppose UCP education plan

More than 100 people turned out to a rally at city hall in Lethbridge on Tuesday to support gay-straight alliances (GSAs) and queer kids.

GSAs — clubs meant to provide a safe space at school for gay students — are a contentious Alberta election issue, particularly between the NDP and the UCP.

Currently, the law says teachers cannot tell parents if their child has joined a GSA. UCP Leader Jason Kenney says if his party is elected, he would let teachers decide if parents need to be informed about their child being in a GSA if they believe the child’s health or safety is at risk.

The rally was organized in response to the UCP’s proposed education plan, something that LGBTQ advocates call harmful to queer children.

Similar rallies were planned for Red Deer and Medicine Hat on Tuesday.

Last month, hundreds of people showed up at rallies in Edmonton and Calgary where people called for the rules on GSAs to remain unchanged.