Vancouver police officer found guilty of uttering threats awaits sentencing
In provincial court in Port Coquitlam, lawyers have made their submissions in a case involving a Vancouver police officer who was found guilty of threatening a Coquitlam furniture store owner.
Crown is asking for a six- to 12-month suspended sentence and anger management counselling for Const. Deepak Sood.
The defence, meanwhile, is asking for a 12-month conditional discharge.
READ MORE: Vancouver police officer faces sentencing over off-duty threats to store owner (March 22, 2019)
Last January, Sood made dozens of calls to a Coquitlam business and told the owner in a profanity-filled rant “I’m going to f****** bash your head in.”
The tirade stemmed from furniture Sood purchased from the store, which tipped over on his four year old son’s foot.
WATCH: Canadian cops detained in Cuba return to Vancouver (January 2019)
He asked for the dresser to be picked up right away; things escalated when he was told a truck wouldn’t be available for two days.
A provincial court judge found him guilty for making threats to cause harm.
Sood remains on active duty and is set to be sentenced at the end of the month.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.