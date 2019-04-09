Vancouver police officer found guilty of uttering threats awaits sentencing

In provincial court in Port Coquitlam, lawyers have made their submissions in a case involving a Vancouver police officer who was found guilty of threatening a Coquitlam furniture store owner.

Crown is asking for a six- to 12-month suspended sentence and anger management counselling for Const. Deepak Sood.

The defence, meanwhile, is asking for a 12-month conditional discharge.

Last January, Sood made dozens of calls to a Coquitlam business and told the owner in a profanity-filled rant “I’m going to f****** bash your head in.”

The tirade stemmed from furniture Sood purchased from the store, which tipped over on his four year old son’s foot.

He asked for the dresser to be picked up right away; things escalated when he was told a truck wouldn’t be available for two days.

A provincial court judge found him guilty for making threats to cause harm.

Sood remains on active duty and is set to be sentenced at the end of the month.