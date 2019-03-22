Vancouver police officer faces sentencing over off-duty threats to store owner

A Vancouver police officer has been found guilty of threatening to cause someone death or bodily harm while off duty.

The provincial court found VPD Const. Deepak Kumar Sood guilty after he called the owner of a Port Coquitlam furniture store in January 2018 and threatened to “bash his f****** head in.”

It happened after a dresser Sood had purchased at the store tipped over onto his four-year-old son, causing minor injuries.

Sood called the store up to 25 times asking them to pick the dresser up, but the owners said they couldn’t get out to him immediately, and Sood became aggressive.

The owners told Sood they would call the police.

He said, “Don’t bother. I AM the f****** police.”

The VPD said they are aware of Sood’s conviction.

“A Police Act investigation, which was previously suspended pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings, will now commence. As such it would not be appropriate for us to comment on an active police act investigation,” reads a statement from Vancouver police Sgt. Jason Robillard.

Sood will return to Port Coquitlam Provincial Court for sentencing April 9.