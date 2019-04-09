Vancouver Canucks fall to 10th place in 2019 NHL Entry Draft lottery

It was another disappointing NHL Entry Draft Lottery for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

The team slid from 9th to 10th pick in the high stakes draw.

The New Jersey Devils won first pick overall, followed by the New York Rangers at second and Chicago Blackhawks to round out the top three.

The placement means the team has no chance of nabbing Jack Hughes, the hotly anticipated prospect and younger brother of Canucks rookie Quinn Hughes.

The Canucks were guaranteed a top-12 pick.

However, the team had just a five-per-cent chance at grabbing first pick, a 5.3 per cent chance at second and a 5.7 per cent chance at third, for a 16 per cent chance of choosing in the top three.

Barring a lucky draw for a top-three pick, the team was limited to picks nine through 12.

Vancouver has fared poorly when it came to the draft lottery in recent years. Last year the team dropped one spot, while in 2016 and 2017 it fell two spots.

However, when it comes to the draft itself, the team has landed some real wins in recent years. Potential captain Bo Horvat was taken with a ninth pick in 2013, Jake Virtanen was a sixth pick in 2014, and rising star Brock Boeser was the 23rd pick in 2015.

In 2017 the Canucks did even better, landing rookie of the year contender Elias Pettersson with fifth pick, and in 2018 filled a major hole in its defensive lineup with the selection of Quinn Hughes at seventh.

Here are the Canucks’ other draft picks in the 2019 draft.

Round 2: 40th

Round 3: 71st

Round 4: 102nd

Round 5: 133rd

Round 6: 156th (from Ottawa)

Round 6: 164th

Round 6: 179th to 186th (from Washington, spot depends on their playoff finish)

Round 7: 195th

Vancouver will host the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on June 21 at Rogers Arena.