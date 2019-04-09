EPCOR finishes work on hole at Allendale Road, paving underway

It’s been a traffic nuisance in south Edmonton for months but on Tuesday, EPCOR confirmed it has now completed its repair work on Allendale Road after a large hole under the pavement was discovered last summer.

“We have now completed our work on Allendale Road,” Kelly Struski, a spokesperson for EPCOR, said in an email to Global News. “The city will be paving the area and once paving is complete, all lanes will be reopened.”

Watch below: (From October 2018) Drivers in south Edmonton are once again dealing with a closure at Allendale Road. Take a look at the traffic backup shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Work on the cavity, located at the busy intersection of Allendale Road and Calgary Trail, was delayed in the winter months because of bitterly cold weather and “difficult ground conditions.”

EPCOR did not say when the city was expected to finish paving work at the site.