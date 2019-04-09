Calgary police replace armoured vehicle used by tactical unit

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) announced Tuesday it would be replacing its Armoured Rescue Vehicle (ARV) with an updated model.

The vehicle is deployed in high-risk situations, like dealing with stolen vehicles, standoffs and the execution of warrants where there is a high risk of potential danger.

READ MORE: Calgary man walks free after being acquitted of second-degree murder

Last year, the ARV was used in some 500 calls, including an incident in the community of Abbeydale during which an officer was shot.

Police also used the vehicle to help rescue Calgarians during flooding in June 2013.

READ MORE: 2 men killed in shooting outside Calgary restaurant

“We are seeing more and more incidents where there is a significant threat to public safety, and we need to ensure that our officers are safe while they are responding to these calls,” Insp. Nancy Farmer said in a news release.

“We have seen countless incidents in our city, and in other jurisdictions, where the use of an Armoured Rescue Vehicle has saved lives.”

The ARV was purchased in 2007, and will continue to be used over the next few months as members are trained to use the new vehicle.