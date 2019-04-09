Calgary firefighters battle blaze in Sandstone Valley

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said a home in the northwest community of Sandstone Valley suffered “extensive” damage on Tuesday following a fire.

A neighbour called 911 to report the blaze at around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the 300-block of Sandstone Drive N.W. to find thick smoke pouring from the single-storey home and flames eating away at the structure.

No one was at home at the time, as the house was under construction.

The CFD said a neighbouring home suffered damage to its siding.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

— More details to come…