Canada
April 9, 2019 8:09 am
Updated: April 9, 2019 8:36 am

Calgary firefighters battle blaze in Sandstone Valley

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary firefighters respond to a house fire in the 300 block of Sandstone Drive N.W. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Jim Mah
A A

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said a home in the northwest community of Sandstone Valley suffered “extensive” damage on Tuesday following a fire.

A neighbour called 911 to report the blaze at around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the 300-block of Sandstone Drive N.W. to find thick smoke pouring from the single-storey home and flames eating away at the structure.

No one was at home at the time, as the house was under construction.

The CFD said a neighbouring home suffered damage to its siding.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

— More details to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary fire department
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Sandstone house fire
Calgary Sandstone Valley
CFD
CPS
House Fire
Sandstone fire
Sandstone house fire
sandstone valley
Sandstone Valley fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.