Calgary firefighters battle blaze in Sandstone Valley
The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said a home in the northwest community of Sandstone Valley suffered “extensive” damage on Tuesday following a fire.
A neighbour called 911 to report the blaze at around 5:30 a.m.
Firefighters arrived at the 300-block of Sandstone Drive N.W. to find thick smoke pouring from the single-storey home and flames eating away at the structure.
No one was at home at the time, as the house was under construction.
The CFD said a neighbouring home suffered damage to its siding.
Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.
