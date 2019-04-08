Investigation into train derailment near Moncton continues, broken railway pieces sent for testing

The team of federal investigators examining the derailment of a Via Rail passenger train near Moncton, N.B. on Thursday have removed broken railway pieces from the scene, Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) confirmed on Monday.

The decision to test the broken railway pieces is the next step in the investigation into what caused the derailment of two cars of the passenger train, which was heading to Halifax. The incident occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the TSB declined to say what investigators were hoping to find by testing the broken pieces.

There were no reported injuries among the 94 passengers and 15 crew members.

The team of TSB investigators spent a little more than a day at the scene of the crash and investigators continue to interview Via Rail employees and other stakeholders affected by the incident.

The track, which was being repaired on Friday, has now been reopened.

According to repair crews who were on site on Friday, sections of rail on an open-sided train bridge were ripped apart in the incident.

A spokesperson for Via Rail told Global News on Friday that the train itself was being brought back to Moncton for repairs and inspection.

There is no word on when the TSB’s crash investigation will be complete.