Repairs continue after 2 cars derail on Via Rail train near Moncton
The rail line where a Via Rail passenger train derailed just outside of Moncton was closed for repairs on Friday, and people living nearby who have been watching crews repair a train bridge that was damaged in the mishap say it’s a scary sight.
“I was shocked, shocked. They are just lucky they didn’t go over the bridge,” said Paul Walker, who owns a camp near Coal Branch, N.B. where the derailment happened on Thursday.
About a kilometre up the line from where the train and two derailed cars came to a stop, the extent of the damage is revealed.
According to repair crews on site, sections of rail on an open-sided train bridge were also ripped apart in the incident.
“Lucky. They are really lucky,” said Walker.
The bridge is situated over a stream, in a gully below.
“It must have been quite a drive on that last car,” said Walker, who adds he is grateful no one was hurt in the incident.
CN crews and contractors worked Friday morning to get the last derailed car back on the tracks. A spokesperson for Via Rail says the damaged tracks are being repaired and the train itself was being brought back to Moncton on Friday for repairs and inspection.
Neither Via Rail nor representatives from CN would comment any further on the incident, saying the investigation into the cause of the derailment is ongoing.
Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board were also on scene Friday, but have yet to provide an update and it’s unclear when repairs will be complete and when the line will be re-opened.
In an emailed statement, Via Rail added that a train scheduled to depart Friday from Halifax to Montreal was cancelled and all passengers were offered a full refund or the possibility to exchange their ticket for a later departure.
