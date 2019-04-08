Two teepees damaged at FNUniv in suspected act of vandalism

A police report is being filed by University of Regina security after two teepees on the First Nations University of Canada campus appeared to have been vandalized over the weekend.

Officials believe it was an act of vandalism, and appeared to be done intentionally by one or more individuals.

“It was very disappointing to see that and to hear how students are feeling about it,” said Bonnie Rockthunder, First Nations University of Canada senior analyst.

“Some of them shared it on social media of how saddened they are that someone would actually come to our campus and do that.”

Rockthunder said it’s a respected area for staff and students, making it hard to believe someone or a group of people would do something like this.

“It’s a part of who we are at the campus, as a First Nations university campus. It’s where we have our ceremonies and where we have prayers,” Rockthunder said.

“It brings us a sense of pride so it’s very disheartening.”

The teepees were removed Monday.