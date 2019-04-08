UPDATE: Police locate missing teenager in Lindsay

UPDATE:

Around 3:35 p.m., Kawartha Lakes Police Service said the missing teen has been located and is on his way home.

Our missing person has been located and is safe. Thank you to everyone who provided our investigators with information. — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) April 8, 2019

Original story:

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay are searching for a missing a 14-year-old boy.

Liam Digiacomo was last seen in Lindsay at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

He is described as standing 6-foot-2 with a slim build with short brown hair and dark-rimmed glasses. He was dressed in camouflage track pants, a black nylon winter coat with small logos of the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs on it.

Liam was riding a grey mountain bike.

Anyone who may have observed Liam, or has information about his current location is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252.