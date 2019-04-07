Saanich police locate missing 9-year-old boy after tip from public
UPDATE: Saanich Police said on Sunday the child has been found thanks to a tip from the public. Original story below:
Police in Saanich are asking the public for help in finding a missing nine-year-old boy.
George Dawson reportedly wandered off from his home in the Cedar Hill area Sunday morning.
The child is described as First Nation, 4’10” tall with a stocky build and short dark hair in the shape of a Mohawk.
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, pants, and black runners. He also has a scab over his right eye and speaks with a lisp.
Police say it’s possible George has a white kick scooter with him.
Anyone who sees George Dawson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Saanich Police.
