April 8, 2019 11:44 am

RCMP K-9 unit was training in Mount Hope: Hamilton police

Hamilton police have confirmed that an RCMP K-9 handler was conducting training in the area after receiving reports of a man posing as a member of the city's K-9 unit.

Hamilton police say there was a K-9 unit working in Mount Hope last week — it just wasn’t a part of their team.

Last Thursday morning, a woman told police that a man in uniform knocked on her door in the area of Strathearne Place and Homestead Drive claiming to be a part of the K-9 unit and asking if he could use her property to do some training.

The homeowner’s husband called Hamilton police, who confirmed that no units were dispatched to the area.

However, the investigation has since determined that the RCMP had two K-9 handlers working near the Hamilton airport at the time.

Police say that if residents are questioning whether the person they are dealing with is an officer, it is possible to ask the individual for their badge number and contact police for confirmation.

