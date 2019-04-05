Hamilton police looking for man who impersonated cop in Mount Hope

Hamilton police canvassed a neighbourhood in Mount Hope on Friday after two residents reported they were approached by a man claiming to be a police officer.

The incidents happened Thursday morning in the area of Strathearne Place and Homestead Drive, with both residents reporting that the man claimed he was part of the Hamilton Police K-9 Unit, requesting use of their property for a training exercise.

In one of the encounters, the homeowner became suspicious and left to contact a family member, who eventually reached out to police.

Upon calling police, it was revealed that no units from the force had been dispatched to Mount Hope.

Cst. Jerome Stewart told Global News Criminal Investigation Detectives (CID) are now investigating the incident, and that they are looking for one suspect and two other people of interest.

The suspect is described as a man 35-40, clean-shaven with short blonde hair. He was wearing dark clothes resembling police uniform and drove a dark-coloured vehicle.

Stewart says residents should be vigilant when answering the door, and if someone claims to be a police officer ask for a badge number then contact police for confirmation.

Police are hoping to acquire surveillance video from neighbours in Mount Hope and ask anyone with information to reach out to investigators at 905-546-8963.