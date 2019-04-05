Police seeking help to locate missing Hamilton man
Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing Hamilton man.
They say 30-year-old Tinashe Sibanda was reported missing on Thursday but was last seen at his home on Tuesday.
Sibanda is described as a black man who stands five feet 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has a thin build and black hair, which he wears in two-inch dreadlocks.
He was last seen wearing dark jeans and an olive-green jacket.
Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
