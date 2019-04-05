Police seeking help to locate missing Hamilton man

Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing Hamilton man.

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles

They say 30-year-old Tinashe Sibanda was reported missing on Thursday but was last seen at his home on Tuesday.

Sibanda is described as a black man who stands five feet 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has a thin build and black hair, which he wears in two-inch dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing dark jeans and an olive-green jacket.

READ MORE: Hamilton police respond to premier’s claim that city has ’50 some odd pot stores’

Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

*Missing Person* Tinashe Sibanda (30yrs) missing since Apr. 2 '19. There is concern for his well-being. Lst seen in drk clothing, 5'11", 140lbs, 2inch dreadlocks. Pls call 905-546-2963 or 9-1-1 with info. #HamOnt https://t.co/JAwDknZLOc pic.twitter.com/jy7Pnx3aPO — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 5, 2019