Canada
April 5, 2019 3:20 pm

Police seeking help to locate missing Hamilton man

By News Anchor  Global News
Police say 30-year-old Tinashe Sibanda was last seen at his home in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Police say 30-year-old Tinashe Sibanda was last seen at his home in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing Hamilton man.

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles

They say 30-year-old Tinashe Sibanda was reported missing on Thursday but was last seen at his home on Tuesday.

Sibanda is described as a black man who stands five feet 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has a thin build and black hair, which he wears in two-inch dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing dark jeans and an olive-green jacket.

READ MORE: Hamilton police respond to premier’s claim that city has ’50 some odd pot stores’

Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton
Hamilton missing man
Hamilton Missing Person
Hamilton Police
Hamilton Police Service
HamOnt
missing man hamilton
missing person Hamilton
Police
Tinashe Sibanda

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.