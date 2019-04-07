Highway 16 reopened west of Jasper after rock slide forced its closure

Highway 16 west of Jasper was reopened after a rock slide briefly forced its closure, Jasper RCMP said on Sunday afternoon.

“Jasper RCMP officers received multiple calls regarding a minor rock slide that was partially blocking Highway 16, 20 kilometres west of Jasper,” police said in a news release.

The RCMP said they received calls about the slide at about 11 a.m.

The highway was closed in both directions for about half an hour while Parks Canada cleared the highway of debris.

The RCMP said while the highway is open to traffic again, they want to advise drivers to “slow down and proceed with caution as some small debris are still present on the side of the highway.”

Jasper is located about 360 kilometres west of Edmonton.