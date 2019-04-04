highway closure
Highway 5 closed north of Kamloops due to rockslide

The Yellowhead highway is closed north of Kamloops.

Highway 5 is closed in both directions near Barriere, B.C. in the Thompson-Nicola region due to a rockslide.

According to DriveBC, the rock slide occurred along the Southern Yellowhead highway between Pinegrove Road and Clough Road seven kilometres south of Barriere.

An assessment is in progress and no detour is available.

