Highway 5 closed north of Kamloops due to rockslide

Highway 5 is closed in both directions near Barriere, B.C. in the Thompson-Nicola region due to a rockslide.

7 – 11 km south of #BarriereBC. Crews are on scene, assessment in progress. Detour not available. No estimated time of opening. Next update 2:00 PM. #Kamloops https://t.co/sw3Ct1cleh — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 4, 2019

According to DriveBC, the rock slide occurred along the Southern Yellowhead highway between Pinegrove Road and Clough Road seven kilometres south of Barriere.

An assessment is in progress and no detour is available.

