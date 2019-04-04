Highway 5 closed north of Kamloops due to rockslide
A A
Highway 5 is closed in both directions near Barriere, B.C. in the Thompson-Nicola region due to a rockslide.
According to DriveBC, the rock slide occurred along the Southern Yellowhead highway between Pinegrove Road and Clough Road seven kilometres south of Barriere.
An assessment is in progress and no detour is available.
More details to come
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.