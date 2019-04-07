Niagara police seek suspect in St. Patrick’s Day assault in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an assault in St. Catharines on St. Patrick’s Day.

Police say it happened just before 1 a.m. on March 18 inside Twelve Mile Lounge on St. Paul Street.

The investigation revealed that a fight broke out in the lower level of the bar close to the stage. Security broke the fight up and everyone involved was ejected from the bar.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries and was later released. Police have not provided details about the identity of the victim or the nature of their injuries.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man in his mid to late 20s, about 6’1″ and 255 lbs., with a short buzzed haircut and a scruffy beard, and wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Any witnesses with information are urged to contact Detective Constable Lindsay Medd at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009463 or lindsay.medd@niagarapolice.ca. Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).