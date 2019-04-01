Pet store thief wanted in St. Catharines: Niagara police

Niagara police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with alleged pet store robberies in St. Catharines.

Police say the man has gone to several Pet Valu stores in the city, where he has taken items and left without paying for them.

The suspect is described as white, tall with a heavy build. He wears glasses or sunglasses and has a full beard, and may possibly drive an older model Ford Focus with a rear spoiler.

If any member of the public has seen this man or knows his identification, do not approach him, and contact police at 905-688-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS.

Media Release: Theft – Police Seek Public's Assistance in Identifying Suspect – https://t.co/q6wBwXNPoW pic.twitter.com/SVz9n0cMuU — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 31, 2019