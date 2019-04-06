Global News Toronto wins 3 RTDNA awards

Global News Toronto has won three Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Central Region Awards for extensive coverage of news events in the city in 2018. These awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

The awards were announced during the RTDNA’s central regional meeting on Saturday in Toronto.

“This last year saw stories break that gripped Toronto and the GTA, from tragedies on our streets, to an election that changed the political face of the province,” said Global Toronto news director Mackay Taggart.

“It’s exciting to be recognized for the commitment to the community that we aim to deliver on each day.”

Crime specialist Catherine McDonald accepted the Ron Laidlaw Continuing Coverage Award for the station’s work in covering the Bruce McArthur serial killer investigation in 2018.

From the moment news broke of Bruce McArthur’s arrest in early 2018, the entire Global News team, with McDonald as a driving force, brought viewers the latest updates on the serial killer investigation that has consistently gripped the city.

WATCH: (March 6, 2018) Man who had date with Bruce McArthur may have been saved by roommate

“This was a big story for the city,” McDonald said. “I think it’s a real honour that we’re recognized for our continuing coverage.”

Global News at 5:30 and 6 anchor Alan Carter accepted the Gord Sinclair News – Live Special Events award for Global’s Decision Ontario 2018 provincial election night coverage.

WATCH: Decision Ontario 2018: How Doug Ford won a majority government

On June 7, 2018, as Ontario took a drastic political shift with Doug Ford being elected the province’s premier, Global News had crews spread out throughout the GTA, bringing viewers the latest information from key ridings and up-to-the-minute results distributed through modern graphics systems.

Carter also accepted the Sam Ross Opinion / Commentary Award for his Election Breakdown segment titled “Ghosts” which aired in the lead up to the election.

In that segment, using both analogies and humour, Carter highlighted how the three main political parties were all struggling to fix tarnished reputations during the campaign due to past party leaders.

WATCH: Focus Ontario election special: Ghosts of campaigns past

The Election Breakdown segments were designed for multiple platforms, and aired on both TV, radio and were posted online.

Global Toronto was also nominated for the Trina McQueen News and Information Award for Focus Ontario‘s election campaign coverage and for the Adrienne Clarkson Diversity Award for First Time I was Called.

Meanwhile, Global Durham was nominated for the Best Newscast Award for small and medium markets for the station’s coverage of the Oshawa GM plant closure last fall.