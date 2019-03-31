Global News Halifax, Global New Brunswick honoured with 4 RTDNA awards for TV and digital excellence

Global Halifax and Global New Brunswick were the winners of four awards at this year’s RTDNA awards in the east region, presented on Saturday in Dartmouth.

The annual awards, which are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association, recognize excellence in electronic journalism.

READ MORE: Global Halifax, Global New Brunswick named finalists for 7 RTDNA awards in Eastern Canada

Global New Brunswick’s online election coverage won the Gord Sinclair Award, which recognizes live special events

The New Brunswick crew was able to execute multiple live remotes on the provincial election night without using a traditional satellite as part of a special hybrid online-broadcast production.

Global Halifax’s coverage of the 20th anniversary of the Swissair 111 crash won the Original/Enterprise Award in the multi-platform category.

The anniversary coverage featured in-depth interviews with family members, first responders, journalists who covered the tragedy and key players in the investigation. Global News also carried a live stream of the anniversary ceremony held in Bayswater on Sept 2., 2018 on our website and Facebook page.

WATCH: Global News coverage of the 20th anniversary of the Swissair 111 crash

Digital broadcast journalist Jeremy Keefe’s and Global National reporter Ross Lord’s series on long-term care in Nova Scotia is a finalist in the Adrienne Clarkson Award, which honours diversity in television reporting. The three-part series profiled people who were so concerned about the state of long-term care for young people with disabilities that they decided to share their stories.

Interviewees included a mother with multiple sclerosis (MS) who provides care to her adult daughter with disabilities, an advocate with MS who will enter a care home in the coming years, and a woman with disabilities who’s been living in a care facility for many years despite only being in her 40s. Their shared call for housing to suit their needs — rather than being warehoused with the elderly — was an eye-opener for our audiences.

WATCH: Global News coverage of long-term care for people with disabilities

And Global New Brunswick digital broadcast journalist Shelley Steeves’ story about a young basketball player is a finalist for the Dave Rogers Award, which recognizes short features in small/medium markets in the television category.

READ MORE: ‘Best night of my life’: N.B. teen with cerebral palsy shines in high school basketball game

This story first came to our attention through a Facebook post by a man in Moncton.

The longtime volunteer with a local high school basketball tournament posted about the most memorable moment he had witnessed in his 31 years working with the organization: the moment a player with the Bernice MacNaughton High School basketball team gave up his jersey to allow the team’s manager — a boy with cerebral palsy — to play in the big game.

WATCH: N.B. teen with cerebral palsy shines in high school basketball game