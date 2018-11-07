Global News at 6 Halifax November 7 2018 5:22pm 02:13 Young, disabled Long-Term Care residents calling on province for dedicated facilities Wed, Nov 7: A disability advocate is calling on the province to change the way they think about long-term Care. Jeremy Keefe reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4641565/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4641565/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?