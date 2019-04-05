Early thunderstorms hit southern Manitoba

Thunderstorm season typically lands in the summer months but these April showers made some extra noise Thursday night in southwestern Manitoba.
After snowfall Thursday morning, a round of showers and some thunderstorm activity arrived in Westman. Temperatures in this area were much warming than Winnipeg.
Melita peaked at 15.5 C and Brandon was at 10.4 C.
All thunderstorm activity was non-severe but made for some interesting storm pictures, early in spring.
