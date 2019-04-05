Early thunderstorms hit southern Manitoba

Thunderstorm season typically lands in the summer months but these April showers made some extra noise Thursday night in southwestern Manitoba.

After snowfall Thursday morning, a round of showers and some thunderstorm activity arrived in Westman. Temperatures in this area were much warming than Winnipeg.

Melita peaked at 15.5 C and Brandon was at 10.4 C.

All thunderstorm activity was non-severe but made for some interesting storm pictures, early in spring.

Thunderstorms already? We saw lightning strikes last night on Global News at 6 in Westman. Here's a picture from Brandon of lightning in the area. (📷 Jordan Leis) #MBstorm pic.twitter.com/XS4mLXwBYH — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) April 5, 2019

Extremely unusual weather for early April, thunderstorms continue south of Portage La Prairie and are moving eastwards towards #Winnipeg. Whether they weaken or keep going depends on the instability present in our area. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/BtTXUdvyPX — Mike McGregor (@SouthMBWeather) April 5, 2019

Lots of lightning strikes around Arrow River Manitoba remember when thunder roars go indoors #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/QRI81JRdxD — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) April 4, 2019