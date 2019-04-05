Weather
April 5, 2019 1:52 pm

Early thunderstorms hit southern Manitoba

By Weather Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Brandon, Manitoba. Apr 4, 2019

Jordan Leis/submitted
Thunderstorm season typically lands in the summer months but these April showers made some extra noise Thursday night in southwestern Manitoba.

After snowfall Thursday morning, a round of showers and some thunderstorm activity arrived in Westman.  Temperatures in this area were much warming than Winnipeg.

Melita peaked at 15.5 C and Brandon was at 10.4 C.

Thunderstorm activity Thursday Apr 4, 2019.

Global News

All thunderstorm activity was non-severe but made for some interesting storm pictures, early in spring.

