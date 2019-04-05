Ottawa police seek suspect in alleged St. Laurent purse theft

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly stole money and identification out of a purse after the victim accidentally left it behind.

Police say on Feb. 2, at around 2:25 a.m., a female customer purchased food from the McDonalds at 1007 St. Laurent Blvd. After she received her order, she walked away forgetting her purse at the cash register.

The suspect, who was next in line, then came to the counter, ordered food, and while waiting, he looked through the abandoned purse and allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money and identity cards.

This was done apparently while the employee had their back turned.

The suspect then completed his purchase and left the counter, leaving the purse behind.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a thin build and short black hair.

At the time of the incident, police say he was wearing a white baseball cap with the New York Yankees logo in black.

He was also wearing a grey, white and maroon striped scarf, a black shirt with a white logo on the left chest side, dark beige jacket, and light-coloured jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the Ottawa Police Service East Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).