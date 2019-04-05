Calgary man charged in alleged attempted sexual assault: police

Calgary police allege a man arrested in the community of Legacy on Monday had broken into a house in an attempt to sexually assault the woman inside.

Officers arrived at the home, located in the 0-100 block of Legacy Boulevard S.E., just before 10 a.m.

A woman was asleep in the home at the time of the break-in, but managed to call police and escape.

Officers arrested a man inside the home.

In a morning news conference, Staff Sgt. Bruce Walker of the CPS Sex Crimes Unit said the incident is believed to be “sexually motivated.”

“There was some evidence at the scene that allowed us to come to that conclusion,” Walker said.

Police charged John Joseph Macindoe, 33, with break and enter with intent, and criminal harassment.

Walker said the victim and Macindoe did know each other, but they “weren’t involved in any sort of relationship.”

He added that although he had dealt with similar incidents in the past, “they’re rare,” and there’s no risk to the general public.

Anyone who has spoken with or interacted with Macindoe recently, specifically those who have dealt with him in the community or in a retail environment, are asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers.

He is described as being about 5’8” tall, 230 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, and a receding hairline.