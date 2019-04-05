Edmonton officer named Kiwanis Club’s 2018 Top Cop for work on Candy Cane Lane

An Edmonton police officer has been named the city’s “top cop” for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Staff Sgt. Duane Hunter has been recognized by the Kiwanis Club of Edmonton Oil Capital as its Top Cop for 2018.

READ MORE: Edmonton police officer named Kiwanis 2017 Top Cop

Hunter received the honour for his work around the community, specifically for his efforts to revitalize the Candy Cane Lane event during the holiday season over the last eight years.

The Kiwanis Club donates $1,000 to a charity of the winning officer’s choice. This year, Hunter selected the Crestwood Community League to receive the donation.

READ MORE: Volunteer football coach named Edmonton’s top cop of 2015

Hunter started attending Crestwood Community League meetings eight years ago to create a committee to support Candy Cane Lane residents in continuing the annual holiday tradition.

He was able to get funding from the community league to purchase Christmas lights for residents who didn’t have any. Hunter also reached out to friends who worked for Shaw Cable to help with the safe installation of the lights for residents who couldn’t do it themselves.

Hunter has managed to find sustainable funding for the event since 2011, which has not only allowed the beloved tradition to continue but has added free warming tents, hot chocolate, fire pits, mascots and a decorated park.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s ‘Candy Cane Lane’ receives honorary name for its holiday decorations

2018 was Candy Cane Lane’s 50th anniversary, and the event was proclaimed a civic event by the City of Edmonton.

The Kiwanis Club has now recognized 43 Edmonton officers for their volunteer contributions to the city since 1976.