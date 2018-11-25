Setup begins along Edmonton’s Candy Cane Lane as residents mark 50th season

The Branting family is taking advantage of milder weather this weekend to get their holiday light display up.

The family has lived along Edmonton’s famed Candy Cane Lane for over 40 years.





They are just one of several families along the Lane who, for years, have been decorating their homes with Christmas light displays and inviting visitors to enjoy.

“It’s just the Christmas spirit that gets this lane going,” said Aimee Branting. “It usually takes about two days to put the entire display up, but we love it.”

This year will be extra special for residents who live along the street as they mark 50 years of decorating their homes.

“It’s pretty incredible how it’s continued,” Branting said. “With new people moving in and so many things changing, it’s just one of the spectacular events that’s not going to change.”

Candy Cane Lane is located in the Crestwood and Parkview neighbourhoods on 148 Street between 92-100 Avenue and will officially open on December 7th.

Visitors are once again asked to bring a donation for the Edmonton Food Bank. Donation bins will be located along the street.