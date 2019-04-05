‘His memory is fading’: Family desperately seeks Vincent Che, missing North Vancouver father

The family of a North Vancouver man who’s been missing since Tuesday morning is issuing a desperate plea for help.

Vincent Che was last seen in the driveway of his home in Lynn Valley on April 2 at around 10 a.m., North Vancouver RCMP said Wednesday.

North Shore Rescue and police have scoured the neighbourhood, trails and public places since then, but have found no sign of the 60 year old.

On Thursday, Che’s son Ricky said he’s especially concerned because of his father’s mental health.

“He does have some memory issues,” he said.

“His memory is fading. It’s coming in and out. He doesn’t usually wander off like this without contacting us.”

Ricky said his father often frequents the Lynn Valley Mall, but staff there say they haven’t see him since he was reported missing.

He also said Vincent is usually quiet on his own but has since started to open up more, making him hopeful that someone has interacted with him recently.

“Recently he’s been doing a lot of chatting with locals and made himself a little more known in the community,” Ricky said.

Vincent Che is described as being 5’7″ and 170 pounds with black greying hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue vest, blue jeans, a brown shirt and bright green runners.

“We’re asking for the public’s help to find him,” Ricky said. “Any kind of information they might have we’d really appreciate it.”

Anyone who sees Vincent Che or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.