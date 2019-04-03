Surrey RCMP searching for man last seen on March 24

Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing 58-year-old man.

Stephen Mapes was last seen on March 24 at around 9:00 a.m. in the 11100-block of Ellendale Drive, according to police.

He may be driving a Black Ford F150 pick-up truck with the license plate of DOG-RVR, police said.

Investigators say they and Stephen’s family are concerned for his well-being as it is unlike him to be out of touch for this long.

Stephen is described as Caucasian and six-feet-tall with a slim build. He has short grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Mapes’ whereabouts are asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.