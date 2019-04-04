New Valour FC kits unveiled

The new Canadian Premier League pulled back the curtain on all the jerseys for their seven clubs on Thursday.

Valour FC forward Stephen Hoyle and defender Skylar Thomas modelled their spiffy new uniforms at a splashy unveil party in Toronto.

Valour FC’s home kit features a primarily red shirt with black sleeves. Players will also wear white shorts and maroon socks.

When they’re on the road, the new Winnipeg soccer club will sport a mostly black jersey with a maroon accent across the chest. It’ll go along with black shorts and socks.

Both the home and away uniforms carry the logo of a soccer video-on-demand service called “One Soccer” as their main kit sponsor.

“We’re thrilled to be able to share the inaugural kit with over 600 fans at our live reveal tonight,” Valour FC President & CEO Wade Miller said in a media release. “I’m confident our Valour Army will love their jerseys as much as we do.”

Earlier today, @JMurrell4 and @DylanCarreiroo got a chance to try on our inaugural kits. See the club's reaction as they saw our kits for the first time.#ForValour | #CanPL pic.twitter.com/J5Ff5MkXVo — ValourFC (@ValourFootball) April 4, 2019

Men’s jerseys sell for $119.99, while the women’s cost $109.99.

The new team will play pre-season games in the Dominican Republic next week ahead of their season opener on May 1.