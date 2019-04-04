Toronto councillor John Filion says shots were fired into his car, home
Toronto city councillor John Filion says multiple gunshots were fired into his car and home early Thursday morning.
Toronto police said officers responded to a shooting call at Willowdale and Empress avenues at around 1:40 a.m.
In a statement, Filion said several bullets were shot into his parked car and another bullet went into a wall in his home.
Police said no one was injured and that the investigation is ongoing.
READ MORE: Toronto police investigating after man shot outside plaza in Glen Park
“This follows an incident three weeks ago in which a man with a weapon attempted unsuccessfully to force his way into my home.”
Filion said he suspects he was targeted in relation to his work as a city councillor.
“Both incidents were reported to Toronto Police at the time they occurred, and I am confident that Toronto Police Service is now conducting a thorough investigation.”
Mayor John Tory said he was “troubled” to learn of the incidents in a Tweet Thursday afternoon.
Filion is the councillor for Willowdale – Ward 18.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.