April 4, 2019 6:50 am
Updated: April 4, 2019 6:51 am

Toronto police investigating after man shot outside plaza in Glen Park

Toronto police investigate the scene of a shooting on Marlee Avenue near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue in Toronto on April 4, 2019.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot outside a plaza in Glen Park overnight.

Police said they responded to a call just after midnight on Marlee Avenue near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said bullet holes were found in the window of a pub and in the windshield of a Jeep nearby.

Authorities said three or four males were seen fleeing the area shortly after the shooting.

Police have yet to release any information on the suspects.

