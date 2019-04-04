Toronto police investigating after man shot outside plaza in Glen Park
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot outside a plaza in Glen Park overnight.
Police said they responded to a call just after midnight on Marlee Avenue near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue.
Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said bullet holes were found in the window of a pub and in the windshield of a Jeep nearby.
Authorities said three or four males were seen fleeing the area shortly after the shooting.
Police have yet to release any information on the suspects.
