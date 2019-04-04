Toronto police investigating after man shot outside plaza in Glen Park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot outside a plaza in Glen Park overnight.

Police said they responded to a call just after midnight on Marlee Avenue near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured after shooting outside bar in Scarborough

Police said bullet holes were found in the window of a pub and in the windshield of a Jeep nearby.

Authorities said three or four males were seen fleeing the area shortly after the shooting.

Police have yet to release any information on the suspects.

Update:

– the male victim's injuries are non life threatening

– units are continuing to investigate

– approx 3-4 males seen fleeing the area shortly after shooting

– no suspect info at this time@TPS13Div #GO602727^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 4, 2019