City of Kingston warn of person impersonating bylaw officer to abduct dogs

Kingston city officials are asking residents to be on the lookout for a person impersonating a bylaw officer who may be trying to take their pets.

According to a news release, the city is currently investigating reports of an individual pretending to be a bylaw officer so they can abduct dogs.

READ MORE: Spike in stolen dogs could point to underground fighting rings in Alberta: animal society

The City says the person may be driving a white van and may claim they are following up on a barking complaint.

According to Lacricia Turner, manager of licensing and enforcement at the City of Kingston, bylaw officers would never take a dog away based off of a noise complaint.

The City would like to remind people that bylaw officers always wear full uniforms, drive in numbered vehicles marked with the City of Kingston logo and carry numbered badges with photo identification.

The City says it’s important to ask for that identification if visited by someone claiming to be a bylaw officer.

WATCH: Okanagan dog owner believes pet theft was not random

You can also call the 613-546-4291 ext. 3135 to verify if the person is indeed a bylaw employee.

Similar incidents happened in the Kingston, Quinte, and Napanee areas back in 2015, where an animal control impersonator was travelling around in a van allegedly trying to steal dogs.

OPP was investigating that incident no one was arrested.