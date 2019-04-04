David Goyette named new campaign chair for United Way Peterborough

Longtime public affairs and communications consultant David Goyette is the new campaign chair for the United Way Peterborough and District.

The ceremonial torch was passed Thursday morning as 2018-2019 chairperson Megan Murphy wrapped up her role with Goyette now assuming the role for 2019-2020. The campaign officially launches on Sept. 18.

“I am honoured to be able to give back to a community that has given so much to me,” Goyette said. “I am also looking forward to putting the cabinet together and working with the team on some innovative approaches to the marketing of the campaign.”

United Way CEO Jim Russell called Goyette a “true renaissance man,” highlighting his accomplishments as an academic and published author; a writer, journalist and playwright; a songwriter, guitarist and recorded musician; a painter; and a successful consultant, entrepreneur and business person.

Russell also highlighted Goyette’s extensive volunteer experience at 20 organizations and his philanthropy including funding of the David Goyette Stage and Green Room at Showplace Performance Centre, as well as concert sponsorship of the Peterborough Singers.

“David has demonstrated a commitment to building community; he leads by example in encouraging both the arts and civic engagement,” said Russell, adding sales of Goyette’s three published books have been donated to local charitable organizations.

The United Way’s most recent campaign raised $1.7 million for 46 community agencies.

Goyette says one area of concern he has noticed is the gap between the community’s services and needs and financing of the services to meet the needs.

“One of the items we are seeing in United Ways across North America is people are who are giving money and the amount of money, is slowly but surely going down,” he said. “So the primary motivation for me is to see if we can’t close that gap between needs in the community and the financial ability to meet those needs.”

