Canada-wide warrant issued for 3rd suspect in alleged armed kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu

York Regional Police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a third suspect in connection with the alleged armed kidnapping of a 22-year-old international student in Markham.

Police said 28-year-old Muzamil Addow from Toronto is wanted for kidnapping and forcible confinement along with a slew of other charges.

Police said Wanzhen Lu was kidnapped on March 23 at around 6 p.m. in an underground condominium parking garage located at 15 Water Walk Dr. near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road.

READ MORE: Second suspect arrested in alleged armed kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu

Investigators said the victim was walking with a female friend when three men, one of whom was armed with a conductive energy weapon, exited a black Dodge Caravan and grabbed him.

According to police, surveillance video from the building captured Lu being shocked multiple times with the stun gun and then forced into the van.

READ MORE: Suspect wanted in alleged armed kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu surrenders to police

Lu was located safe three days later in Gravenhurst, Ont., a rural community north of Toronto.

Officers confirmed on Tuesday that a ransom demand was made “late in the investigation,” but would not provide any additional information.

READ MORE: ‘Poor guy was pretty shook up’: Homeowner describes finding kidnapping victim Wanzhen Lu in Gravenhurst

Police said the first of four suspects wanted in the alleged kidnapping, Abdullahi Adan of Toronto, turned himself in to police Monday night.

A second man, Hashim Abdullahi, 33, was arrested without incident after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Brampton on Tuesday.

Police said a fourth suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800-222-8477.

VIDEO: Ransom demanded in alleged kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu, police say

— With files from Ryan Rocca and Jessica Patton