Suspect wanted in alleged armed kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu surrenders to police

York Regional Police say a 37-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the violent armed kidnapping of a 22-year-old Chinese national in Markham last month has surrendered to police.

Police said Wanzhen Lu was kidnapped on March 23 at around 6 p.m. in an underground condominium parking garage located at 15 Water Walk Dr. near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road.

Investigators said the victim was walking with a female friend when three men, one of whom was armed with a conductive energy weapon, exited a black Dodge Caravan and grabbed him.

According to police, surveillance video from the building captured Lu being shocked multiple times with the stun gun and then forced into the van.

Lu was located safe three days later in Gravenhurst, Ont., a rural community north of Toronto.

Const. Andy Pattenden said the suspect, Abdullahi Adan of Toronto, turned himself in to police overnight.

He was wanted for kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault. Police said charges are pending and he is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Tuesday morning.

Police also said investigators are looking for three other male suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or if they are spotted to call 911.

