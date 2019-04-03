Tractor falls through ice on northern Alberta’s Peace River, RCMP say driver has not resurfaced

Police say a 64-year-old man from La Crete, Alta., hasn’t been found after his tractor fell through ice while he was driving it across the Peace River on Tuesday.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, High Level RCMP said police officers and firefighters were called to a report of a man falling through the river ice near Carcajou.

“The male had been on a small tractor, with family members behind him driving pickup trucks,” police said. “The tractor had made it three-quarters of the way across when it disappeared through the ice.”

According to the RCMP, the man did not resurface. The family and the office of the chief medical examiner have been contacted.

Carcajou is located about 720 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

