Stay off ice-covered rivers and lakes, warns Calgary Fire Department

As the spring season kicks off and the weather starts to heat up, the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) has a few tips for staying safe in icy conditions.

Although the mercury is still falling below freezing at night, the sun’s rays are getting stronger, melting ice around lakes, ponds and rivers.

“Because we have extreme temperature fluctuations in Calgary, ice conditions on waterways can be quite dangerous,” CFD spokesperson Carol Henke said.

“We advise all Calgarians to stay off all ice-covered waterways.”

A Thursday news release from the CFD asked Calgarians to keep a safe distance from river banks and lake shores as the freeze-thaw cycle continues.

Ice thickness can be decieving this time of year, the CFD warned,

Instead of skating on ponds or lakes, officials say it’s better to check out outdoor rinks across the City of Calgary.

If you do happen to fall through ice into water, officials said to stay calm, keep your head above water and shout for help.

Try your best to pull yourself back onto the ice on your stomach and roll towards shore where ice may be thicker.

Knowing tips like these could not only save your life but somebody else’s, Henke said.

If you do witness someone fall into water or on ice, call 911 immediately.

If they fall into water encourage them to kick their legs while pulling themselves onto the ice as you wait for emergency crews to arrive.

For more tips on water and ice safety check out the City of Calgary website.