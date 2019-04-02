As Nashwaak River reaches flood stage, New Brunswick EMO reminds people to be prepared
Large chunks of ice are piled on top of one another, glistening in the sun as they rest along the Nashwaak River in New Brunswick.
For many, it’s a sure sign of spring, but for others, it’s a sign of danger. The ice has the tendency to jam up the river, causing water levels to rise and creating localized flooding in low-lying areas.
“While the weather has been favourable — slightly warm days, cool nights, not much precipitation — overland flooding isn’t the only danger this time of year,” said Geoffrey Downie, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.
On Monday evening, the New Brunswick government issued a flood stage warning for the Nashwaak River near Durham Bridge.
The New Brunswick EMO is keeping a close eye on watersheds across the entire province on Tuesday, monitoring for signs of rising water and flooding.
They’re reminding New Brunswickers near Nashwaak River and other flood-prone areas to be prepared in the event of a flood. That means making sure you have an evacuation plan and a 72-hour preparedness kit on hand.
“People need to focus on what they can control. You can’t control the weather, you can’t control how high the river is going to get — what you have total control over is your preparedness,” said Downie.
With a large storm on its way to New Brunswick — bringing with it snow and rain — it’s unclear if the weather will help break up the ice jams or simply make the waters higher.
