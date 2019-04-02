New Brunswick to receive rain, snow as part of ‘major’ spring storm

A “major spring storm” is on its way to New Brunswick, and it’s expected to deliver a mixture of rain and snow to the province on Wednesday.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says New Brunswickers will “not only see heavy rain and gusty winds” but the system will have enough cold air around it to “turn the rain into heavy, wet snow” over parts of central and northern parts of the province.

Snow will begin falling in the morning before changing to rain later on.

Over southwestern parts of the province, the rain will taper to scattered showers early Wednesday evening with rainfall totals expected to reach up to 25 millimetres.

Farnell says an area from Fredericton towards Miramichi and Bathurst is expected to receive 10 to 25 centimetres of snow.

“Flooding is also a major concern here, with ice jams making the situation even worse,” he added.