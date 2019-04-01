New Brunswick’s Nashwaak River reaches flood stage, provincial government says

The New Brunswick government says that the Nashwaak River in the area of Durham Bridge has reached flood stage.

An ice jam is the cause of the flooding, with the river’s water reaching 21 metres.

The New Brunswick government says that people living or working in areas prone to flooding should take the “proper precautions to safeguard their homes and possessions.”

They say that residents in the area should consider moving belongings to higher ground if their property is near the waterway, avoid the banks of waterways as they become dangerous this time of year and avoid crossing ice on recreational vehicles or on foot.